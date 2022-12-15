3 officials resign in Florida town where building collapsed

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The town manager, police chief and assistant town manager resigned from their posts this week in the small South Florida community where 98 people died last year in a beachfront condominium collapse. Officials in Surfside offered no explanation in a news release Thursday for the departures of Town Manager Andrew Hyatt, Police Chief Rogelio Torres and Assistant Town Manager Jason Greene. The news release says all departments are continuing with business as usual. The 6,000-resident town drew international attention last year after the abrupt collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South. The town is located just north of Miami Beach.

