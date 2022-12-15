El Salvador congress extends gang crackdown yet again

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The congress of El Salvador has voted to extend President Nayib Bukele’s emergency powers to crack down on gangs for yet another month. The vote late Wednesday ensures the measures, enacted after a surge in murders in March will last into 2023. More than 60,000 people have been arrested under the measures, which suspend some Constitutional rights and gives police more powers to arrest and hold suspects. Activists say it has led to human rights abuses, and Salvadoran officials said they will review prison conditions with human rights groups starting in January. Rights activists say young men are frequently arrested just based on their age, appearance or whether they live in a gang-dominated slum.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.