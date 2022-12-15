German official dedicates legal win against Twitter to Fauci

BERLIN (AP) — A German official who won a defamation case against Twitter this week has dedicated his legal victory to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert recently targeted by Elon Musk. A Frankfurt regional court ruled Wednesday that Twitter has to remove false or defamatory tweets about Michael Blume, who is the southwest German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg’s commissioner against antisemitism. The court made clear that the order applies not only to identical posts but also to any that are substantially similar. Blume told The Associated Press on Thursday that his tribute to Fauci was intended to send a signal that Twitter “can’t simply let people be trolled and stalked for years.” The verdict can be appealed within a month.

