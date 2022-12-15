Gift from Ukraine explodes at Polish police headquarters

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Interior Ministry says a gift that the country’s top police commander received during a recent visit to Ukraine exploded at national police headquarters in Warsaw. The ministry said the the explosion in a room next to the commander’s office on Wednesday morning caused him and a civilian employee to suffer minor injuries. It didn’t specify what object the Polish commander had received during a working visit to Ukraine on Sunday and Monday. It said Thursday that the Polish government has asked Ukraine for an explanation of what happened. Poland is an ally of Ukraine and has offered the neighboring country military and humanitarian aid since Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

