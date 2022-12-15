Man trades gunfire with guards at Guyana leader’s residence

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyana’s government says it has asked world police agency Interpol to help it investigate the background of a Nigerian national who tried to illegally enter the residence of President Irfaan Ali and ended up trading gunfire with guards, wounding one seriously. Ali was at home at the time when a man identified as Bethel Ikenna Chimezie approached guards at the official residence near the British embassy and demanded an audience with Guyana’s president. After arguing with guards, he stabbed one of them several times to the neck and upper body. Then he grabbed the pistol of guard and exchanged gunfire with others. He was eventually shot.

