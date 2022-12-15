Netanyahu, set to return to office, eyes deal with Saudis
By JOSEF FEDERMAN
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s designated prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has vowed to seek full diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia once he takes office. Netanyahu spoke in an interview with the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya network on Thursday. He claimed that normalized relations with the powerful Gulf Arab country would also promote peace with the Palestinians. Netanyahu also said he would be open to behind-the-scenes peace talks with the Palestinians. The comments in a rare interview with an Arab news outlet appeared to be aimed at easing concerns over the far-right makeup of the government that Netanyahu is forming.