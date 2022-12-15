Personal issues between 3 men led to shooting outside Amazon

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say personal issues between three men led to a deadly shooting outside an Amazon delivery station in Arizona. Chandler police say a man with a gun shot and critically wounded an unarmed Amazon contract worker Wednesday morning before another worker shot the suspect in the station’s parking lot. Police say 29-year-old Jacob Murphy died at the scene but it’s still unclear if he was fatally shot or took his own life. They say Murphy was not an Amazon employee or contractor and his relationship with the wounded worker remains unclear. Police didn’t immediately disclose the personal issues between the three men but say it was unrelated to Amazon.

