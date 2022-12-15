Portugal coach quits after World Cup exit in quarterfinals

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal coach Fernando Santos has quit after eight years in the job and five days after Portugal’s exit from the World Cup in the quarterfinals. The Portuguese soccer federation announced Thursday that it reached an amicable agreement with the 68-year-old Santos to leave two years before his contract ends. The federation named no replacement for Santos and said it was starting its search. Santos led Portugal to the 2016 European Championship title and the inaugural UEFA Nations League title in 2019. Portugal left Qatar after a 1-0 loss to Morocco in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.