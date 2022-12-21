New bridge to open in place of collapsed Pittsburgh span

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pennsylvania officials say a newly built bridge to replace the one that collapsed in Pittsburgh will open to traffic by the end of December. Gov. Tom Wolf and other officials marked the announcement Wednesday by walking across the Fern Hollow bridge. The 50-year-old bridge collapsed Jan. 28, hours before President Joe Biden arrived in the city to promote his $1 trillion infrastructure law. The collapse sent a city bus and four cars some 100 feet (30 meters) down a ravine. No one died, but a few people required hospital treatment. When it reopens, the bridge will have a single-lane of bi-directional traffic, while work continues into next year.

