Passengers evacuated after Staten Island Ferry engine fire

NEW YORK (AP) — Emergency personnel have evacuated nearly 900 passengers from a Staten Island Ferry vessel following a fire in the ship’s engine room. WNBC-TV reports the New York City Fire Department said units responded to a report of a fire in the mechanical room of a ship in upper New York Bay shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. The TV station says five people were reported injured. The U.S. Coast Guard responded to evacuate nearly 900 passengers, including several wearing life jackets. The fire department says the fire was contained to the ship’s engine room and stack.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.