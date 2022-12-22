Transcripts reveal link between Trump, Nevada fake electors

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New transcripts released on Wednesday night by the House Jan. 6 committee reveals former president Donald Trump and his allies played a direct role in the Nevada Republican Party’s phony elector scheme in 2020. The transcripts show state party leader Michael McDonald invoked his Fifth Amendment protection 275 times when he was interviewed in February. But the transcripts still provide an unprecedented look into the planning that went into the scheme before the phony electors met in Carson City on Dec. 14, 2020. They also show that party leaders were considering sending an alternate slate of electors to Congress as early as four days before the 2020 presidential election.

By GABE STERN and RIO YAMAT Associated Press/Report for America

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.