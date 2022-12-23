Israeli police kill assailant after alleged car-ramming

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have killed an assailant who allegedly rammed them with his car after trying to shoot an officer in central Israel on Friday, leaving three policemen wounded. The incident took place Friday in the Arab Israeli town of Kfar Qassem, an unusual site for what police suspected was a militant attack. The Arab community in Israel is also struggling with surging violent crime that residents blame on decades of government neglect. Security camera footage from the scene showed a man rushing out of his apartment toward police with a gun drawn, trying but failing to shoot. He then sped in reverse toward officers in a suspected car-ramming. Medics said police killed the suspect.

