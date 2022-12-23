Man convicted over German train knife attack that wounded 4

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has convicted a man of attempted murder and bodily harm and sentenced him to 14 years in prison over a knife attack on a train last year that left four people wounded. The Palestinian man was convicted at the Munich state court on Friday. Prosecutors, who argued that there was an Islamic extremist motive for the attack, had called for a life sentence while defense lawyers argued that their client was a paranoid schizophrenic who couldn’t be held criminally liable and called for his acquittal. The attack took place on an ICE high-speed train traveling from Passau, on the Austrian border, to Hamburg on Nov. 6, 2021.

