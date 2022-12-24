Porn site founder accused of sex trafficking caught in Spain

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The founder of a California-based porn empire that coerced young women into filming adult videos has been arrested in Spain, three years after he fled while facing federal sex-trafficking charges. The FBI says Michael Pratt, who was on its Ten Most Wanted list, was arrested Wednesday in Madrid. Pratt founded the now-defunct GirlsDoPorn website in San Diego. In 2019, he and others were charged with sex crimes after 22 women said they were plied with alcohol and marijuana before being rushed through signing a contract, which they weren’t allowed to read. Some said they were sexually assaulted and held in hotel rooms unwillingly until adult filming had ended. Three of Pratt’s co-defendants pleaded guilty in the case.

