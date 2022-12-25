Skip to Content
AP National News
Six passengers killed when bus plunges into river in Spain

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain says rescuers have recovered the victims from a bus that ran off a bridge and plunged into a river on Christmas Eve, killing six passengers and injuring the driver and another passenger. The blue roof of the half-sunk vehicle could be seen in the Lérez river about 30 meters (100 feet) below the bridge. The Spanish Guardia Civil says a total of eight people were on the bus. The two survivors were rescued Saturday night and taken to hospitals. The bodies of the dead were retrieved Sunday.

