Some Ukrainians move Christmas to detach again from Russia

BOBRYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians usually celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, as do Russians. Not this year, or at least not all of them. Some Orthodox Ukrainians have decided to observe Christmas on Dec. 25, like many Christians around the world. Yes, this has to do with the war, and yes, they have the blessing of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. The choice of dates has clear political overtones in a country where a culture war runs parallel to the shooting war. People in a village on the outskirts of Kyiv voted recently to commemorate the birth of Jesus on Sunday. One resident said, “We can no longer be part of the Russian world.”

By RENATA BRITO and HANNA ARHIROVA Associated Press

