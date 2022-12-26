IS claims Afghan car bombing that killed local police chief

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Islamic State group says it carried out a car bombing in northeast Afghanistan that killed a local police chief. The IS regional affiliate — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — has increased its attacks since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021. The car bombing in Badakhshan province killed three people, including the police chief, and wounded two others. That’s according to an Interior Ministry spokesman. IS said late on Monday that it parked an explosive-laden vehicle close to the police chief’s headquarters and detonated it while he was close by.

