Kurds hold march of mourning after Paris shooting kills 3

PARIS (AP) — Members of France’s Kurdish community and others are holding a silent march Monday to honor three people killed at a Kurdish cultural center in Paris. A 69-year-old Frenchman is facing preliminary charges of racially motivated murder over Friday’s shooting. Prosecutors say he told investigators that he specifically aimed to kill migrants or foreigners and then had planned to kill himself. He was briefly put in psychiatric care but then released back to ordinary police custody The shooting shocked and infuriated the Kurdish community in France, which organized the silent march Monday.

