Nepal’s new PM takes oath at the helm of fragile coalition

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s newly appointed prime minister has taken his oath as the leader of a fragile coalition that includes his former opponent and other smaller political parties. Maoist Communist party leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal was sworn in Monday by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari at the President House in Kathmandu at a ceremony attended by top officials, diplomats and politicians. Dahal has appointed three deputies and four other ministers in the Cabinet that is expected to be expanded in the next few days to accommodate more members from the seven parties in the new coalition government. Dahal has the support of more than half the members of the newly elected 275-member House of Representatives, the lower house of Parliament where he will have to prove his majority.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.