Daniel Barenboim leaves Berlin Staatsoper job after 30 years

BERLIN (AP) — Daniel Barenboim has announced his resignation as the general music director of Berlin’s Staatsoper, saying that his health has become too poor to carry on. The renowned conductor and pianist, who turned 80 in November, has been in the post since 1992. In a statement issued by the Staatsoper on Friday, Barenboim said he will step down on Jan. 31. He announced in October that he was “taking a step back” from some of his performing activities for a period of months after being diagnosed with a “serious neurological condition.”

