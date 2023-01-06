Southwest’s strong 2022 rebound soured by holiday debacle

Southwest Airlines is anticipating a money losing quarter after a holiday debacle led to nearly 17,000 canceled flights and thousands of people, traveling to see family and friends, being stranded. It is a devastating turn financially and reputationally for the Dallas carrier, which led all U.S. airlines expects a quarterly revenue loss of $400 million to $425 million. In early December, before the holiday meltdown, Southwest projected fourth-quarter revenue would rise by up to 17% over the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.