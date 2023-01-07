Famed US lawyer, defender of Israel, opposes legal overhaul

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A Prominent U.S. lawyer says he cannot defend sweeping judicial reforms planned by Israel’s new government. Alan Dershowitz, long a staunch defender of Israel’s policies on the international stage, says Sunday the reforms pose a threat to civil liberties and minority rights in Israel. The proposals call for an overhaul aimed at curbing the powers of the judiciary. Dershowitz told Israeli Army Radio that he would be protesting against the reforms if he were in Israel. Critics say the reforms will upend Israel’s system of checks and balances and undermine its democratic institutions. The government says the plan strikes the right balance between the executive and judicial branches.

