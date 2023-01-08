40 people killed, dozens injured in bus crash in Senegal
By BABACAR DIONE
Associated Press
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s president says two buses have collided head-on in the center of the country, killing at least 40 people and injuring dozens of others. President Macky Sall said in a tweet that the buses collided in Gniby village in the Kaffrine region. The president declared three days of mourning starting Monday and will hold an inter-ministerial council to discuss road safety measures. The crash happened at 3:30am Sunday on the National Road No. 1 when a public bus punctured a tire and veered across the road, colliding with another bus coming from the opposite direction. At least 78 people are injured including some serious cases.