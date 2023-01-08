Amid unrest, Iran’s hardliners turn their anger to France

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian hardliners have burnt France’s flag outside of its embassy in Tehran where they were protesting cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that lampoon Iran’s ruling clerics. The Charlie Hebdo caricatures largely aligned the Paris-based magazine with the demands of anti-government protests that have swept Iran calling for the downfall of its Islamic Republic and challenged its hardline establishment. The demonstrations Sunday outside of the French embassy follow previous attempts by Iran’s rulers to mobilize their supporters in counter-demonstrations.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.