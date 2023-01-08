Berger returns for No. 6 Hoosiers roll Wildcats 72-50

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead No. 6 Indiana to a 72-50 win over Northwestern. Holmes had 18 points on 9-for-12 shooting in the first half as fellow senior Grace Berger returned to the lineup after missing eight games with a right knee injury. Berger did not look limited as she swapped out a thigh-to-ankle knee brace for a standard knee brace and finished with 16 points and five assists. Holmes took over with 14 points in the second quarter, including eight straight points, as the Hoosiers (14-1, 4-1 Big Ten) outscored the Wildcats (6-9, 0-5) 20-12 to take a 40-24 lead into halftime.

