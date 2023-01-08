Boebert’s backers urge her to ‘tone down the nasty rhetoric’

RIFLE, Colo. (AP) — Voters who support Lauren Boebert are hoping the firebrand Republican congresswoman from Colorado tones down her brash style. Their concerns come after the far-right politician’s pitch seemed to find less appeal in her reelection race last November. Boebert won a second term by 546 votes out of more than 300,000 cast in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. With Republicans now controlling the House, Boebert has said she wants to bring down the temperature. But she was a leading voice among a group of lawmakers who refused to support Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become House speaker. And in in her relatively short time in Washington, she’s built a national profile with a combative style.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

