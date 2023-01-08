Strong quake hits Vanuatu, triggering tsunami warning

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu on Sunday, and a tsunami warning has been issued for possible hazardous waves in nearby waters. The quake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami warning for coasts located within 186 miles of the epicenter. There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Vanuatu is home to about 280,000 people and is prone to natural disasters, with a half-dozen active volcanoes as well as regular cyclones and earthquakes. It sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanoes are common.

