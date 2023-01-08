Two dead after 15-vehicle pileup on icy I-80 in Iowa Sunday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Two people are dead and several others are injured after a 15-vehicle pileup in icy conditions on Interstate 80 near Iowa City Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened after several drivers lost control on the icy highway and collided around 5:45 a.m. Nine of the vehicles involved in the crash were semitrailer trucks. Westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for more than eight hours after the crash. State Trooper Bob Conrad says the crash demonstrates the importance of drivers paying close attention to road conditions.

