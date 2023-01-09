Arkansas lawmakers say education top issue as session starts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have kicked off their annual legislative session. The House and Senate convened Monday for the start of the session, with Republicans enjoying expanded supermajorities in the Legislature. The session began the day before Sarah Huckabee Sanders was set to be sworn in as Arkansas’ 47th governor. Legislative leaders said their top priorities are the same as Sanders’. She has called for overhauling education, cutting taxes and enacting new public safety measures. Sanders has said the first bill she wants passed is an education measure.

