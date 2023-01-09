Californians cope with more rain, snow, flooding and outages

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians are grappling with flooding and mudslides as the latest in a series of powerful storms wallops the state. The storm shuttered schools Monday, toppled trees and left tens of thousands without power. Evacuation orders were issued in Santa Cruz County because of rapidly rising rivers and creeks. Officials warn mudslides and flooding are blocking roads and are urging residents to stay home. The San Lorenzo River was declared at flood stage. Video shows a neighborhood flooded with muddy water almost reaching to a stop sign. President Joe Biden has issued an emergency declaration to assist storm response and relief efforts.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.