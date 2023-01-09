Famed Danish restaurant Noma to start new ‘flavor search’

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The famed Danish restaurant Noma which has claimed the title of world’s top restaurant several times, is reinventing itself. The eatery said Monday it will shut down by the end of 2024 to become “a pioneering test kitchen dedicated to the work of food innovation and the development of new flavors.” It will adopt the moniker “Noma 3.0.” Rene Redzepi, the chef and co-owner, said the team behind Noma will travel to “search for new ways to share our work” and said there could be “a Noma pop-up” but didn’t specify where.

