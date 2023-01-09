Skip to Content
Israel’s Netanyahu races ahead with hard-line agenda

By JOSEF FEDERMAN
Associated Press

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government has wasted no time implementing its ultra-nationalist agenda. In less than two weeks, it has adopted a seemingly petty ban on displaying the Palestinian flag and shaken the foundations of Israel’s democracy with a proposed legal assault on the Supreme Court. Those moves already are fomenting divisions at home and pushing Israel toward conflict with the Palestinians and Israel’s allies abroad. Netanyahu told lawmakers in his Likud Party on Monday that the new government is not waiting to act and will run the country differently.

Associated Press

