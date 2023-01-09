Justices turn away Israeli spyware maker in WhatsApp suit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an Israeli spyware maker’s bid to derail a high-profile lawsuit filed by the WhatsApp messaging service. The justices on Monday left in place lower court rulings against the Israeli firm, NSO Group. WhatsApp claims that NSO targeted some 1,400 users of the encrypted messaging service with highly sophisticated spyware. WhatsApp parent Facebook, now called Meta Platforms Inc., is trying to block NSO from Facebook platforms and servers and recover unspecified damages. NSO argued that it should be recognized as a foreign government agent and therefore be entitled to immunity under U.S. law limiting lawsuits against foreign countries. The Biden administration recommended that the court turn away the appeal.

