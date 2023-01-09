Lawyer to jury: NYC bike path defendant proud of death trail
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor told jurors at the outset of a death penalty trial that the man charged with killing eight people along a New York City bike path was proud of the destruction he left behind and wanted the flag of his terrorist group put in his hospital room. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Li delivered an opening statement Monday in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov, describing in detail how he said Saipov mowed down bicyclists and pedestrians on Halloween in 2017. In his opening, defense attorney David Patton agreed that his client killed eight people and severely injured others but said jurors should consider Saipov’s motives.