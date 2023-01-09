Philippine defense chief quits in latest security shakeup

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Officials say the acting Philippine defense chief has resigned, in the latest in a series of top-level changes in the country’s security establishment that has sparked speculation of renewed military unrest. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. accepted “with deep regret” the resignation of defense officer-in-charge Jose Faustino Jr. and offered the top defense post to Carlito Galvez Jr., another retired general who has been involved in peace talks with insurgent groups. A presidential spokesperson says Galvez accepted the offer, without providing other details, including why Faustino, a former military chief of staff, decided to resign. Marcos on Saturday cut short the term of the military chief of staff whom he had appointed five months without explaining the surprise move.

