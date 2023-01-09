Police: Father killed 4 relatives, self in weekend shooting

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Police say a shooting that left five dead in North Carolina over the weekend occurred when a man shot and killed his wife and three children and then himself. The High Point Police Department issued a news release saying that 45-year-old Robert Crayton Jr. was responsible for Saturday’s killings. The news release identified the two adult victims as 46-year-old Athalia A. Crayton and 18-year-old Kasin Crayton. Also killed were a 16- and 10-year-old. Authorities say all five of those killed lived together in the home. They say two others escaped the house.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.