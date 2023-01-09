Pope denounces Iran death penalty following protests

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has broken his silence on the nationwide protests convulsing Iran. He has denounced the recourse to the death penalty there and elsewhere. And he seemingly legitimized the protests as demonstrations “demanding greater respect for the dignity of women.”Francis made the comments Monday in an annual speech to ambassadors accredited to the Vatican, a foreign policy speech outlining the areas of greatest concern for the Holy See.In his remarks, Francis linked the Vatican’s opposition to abortion to its opposition to the death penalty, saying both are a violation of the fundamental right to life. Francis has changed church teaching on the death penalty, ruling it is “inadmissible” in all circumstances.

