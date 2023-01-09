Rob Gronkowski will try a field goal in live Super Bowl ad
By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer
Rob Gronkowski will be back on a football field for the Super Bowl. The four-time All-Pro tight end will attempt to make a field goal in Arizona on Feb. 12 during a live Super Bowl television commercial for FanDuel. It will be a high-stakes kick for Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion with New England and Tampa Bay who is used to performing under pressure. Anyone who places a Super Bowl bet of $5 or more on FanDuel will win a share of $10 million in free bets if Gronkowski makes the field goal.