Trial begins for ex-New York doctor accused of sexual abuse

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New York have begun laying out their case against Robert Hadden, a former gynecologist accused of sexually abusing scores of patients over two decades, including the wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Two Manhattan hospitals have already agreed to pay more than $236 million to settle civil claims by more than 200 of Hadden’s former patients. The federal criminal case focuses on allegations by just a handful of those women. Hadden’s lawyer asked the jury to acquit him of charges that he enticed women to cross state lines to be abused. She said the doctor didn’t know patients had traveled from out of state.

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press

