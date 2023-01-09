US law based on anti-Latino racism fuels immigration fight

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada case shined a light on a U.S. immigration law and its little-known history after a federal judge called the rule racist and struck it down. Now, a federal court is weighing a Justice Department appeal defending the law known as Section 1326, which makes it a crime to unlawfully return to the U.S. after deportation, removal or denied admission. U.S. District Judge Miranda Du’s August 2021 ruling striking down the law was unprecedented, but she didn’t block enforcement and prosecutions have continued. Du said Section 1326 discriminated against Latinos and violated the right to equal protection under the Fifth Amendment. There is no deadline for the federal court to rule on the appeal.

