Wife of ‘American Horror Story’ driver sues over COVID death

BOSTON (AP) — The wife of a late Massachusetts man is suing the companies involved in the 2021 production of “American Horror Story” on Cape Cod. She alleges in the lawsuit filed last week in federal court in Boston that their lack of precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 led to his death. Patricia Woodward alleges that Twentieth Television, Ryan Murphy Productions and the Walt Disney Co. failed to follow their own COVID safety protocols when filming in Provincetown in early 2021. Woodward’s husband, Paul, tested negative before he began working on the project. He caught COVID and died in April 2021. The companies have not commented on the lawsuit.

