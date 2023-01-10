DC residents demand police action after 13-year-old killed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fatal shooting of a middle-school student has sparked public uproar in Washington as the nation’s capital struggles with rising tensions about violent crime and racial justice. Police say they found 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday morning suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A police media report says the young teen was shot by a local resident who said Blake had been breaking into area cars. Blake died of his injuries at the hospital. The death has sparked a fierce community response and demands that the shooter be arrested and his name be made public. More than 300 people attended a community meeting Tuesday night to voice criticism of public officials.

