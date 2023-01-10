Illinois lawmakers weigh heightened abortion protections

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois lawmakers are working during the last day of their lame duck session on a measure that would secure access to reproductive health care. The legislation that legislative Democrats were hoping to pass Tuesday would make Illinois the latest state to pursue abortion rights protections since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. They would have to pass it Tuesday because the new round of lawmakers will be sworn in Wednesday. The legislation would shield reproductive health care patients and providers from out-of-state legal action and widen access to reproductive care, among other things.

By CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press/Report for America

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.