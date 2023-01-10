Man in New Year’s Eve machete attack faces federal charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of attacking police with a machete near New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve is now facing federal terrorism charges. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that Trevor Thomas Bickford was charged Tuesday with federal crimes in connection with his self-avowed jihad against the U.S. government and his knife attack on three police officers in Times Square. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams called it a senseless attack. Authorities said the 19-year-old Maine resident began studying radical Islamic ideology last summer. They say he decided in November to wage jihad on U.S. officials and officials of other governments he thought to be anti-Muslim.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.