South Dakota governor calls for eliminating grocery tax

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem called Tuesday for using the state’s surplus to eliminate the tax charged on groceries and lower other taxes in a State of the State address that notably steered clear of the hot-button topic of abortion. The Republican governor, who is seen as a potential contender for the 2024 White House, delivered her address as the Legislature’s nine-week session began. All eyes are on what lawmakers might do with the state’s $423 million surplus. Noem said that shoppers are “astonished” when they arrive at the checkout line to pay for their groceries. She said it is so costly that she has watched many shoppers have to put items back on the shelves because they don’t have enough money for the purchase.

