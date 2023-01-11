Record 5 1st-year coaches lead teams into postseason

Coaching changes paid off in a big way for several teams this season. From impressive turnarounds for Jacksonville and the New York Giants to big boosts for Minnesota and Miami, a record-setting five of the 10 teams that hired new coaches for the 2022 season made the playoffs. Jacksonville’s Doug Pederson, the Giants Brian Daboll, Minnesota’s Kevin O’Connell, Miami’s Mike McDaniel and Tampa Bay’s Todd Bowles did it. That broke the previous record of four coaches getting to the postseason in their first season with a team set in 1997.

