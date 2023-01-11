Ukraine says mining town holding out against Russian assault

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The fate of a devastated salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine is hanging in the balance. Ukrainian forces are holding out against a furious Russian onslaught in what has become a bloody focal point of the almost 11-month war. Though unlikely to provide a turning point in the war, Soledar’s fall to the Kremlin’s forces after months of Ukrainian defense would be a battlefield milestone and offer Russian troops a strategic springboard for their efforts to encircle the nearby city of Bakhmut. A Ukraine military spokesman said Wednesday that Russian claims it had conquered Soledar were “untrue.”

