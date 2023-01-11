UK’s Princess Anne visits British peacekeepers on Cyprus

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Britain’s Princess Anne has cast aside the controversy surrounding her nephew Prince Harry and carried on a visit to British soldiers serving with a United Nations peacekeeping force on ethnically divided Cyprus. The princess is is King Charles III’s sister and the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II. She plans to meet on Wednesday with members of the Royal Logistic Corps to recognize their service to one of the U.N.’s longest-serving peacekeeping forces. The peacekeepers invited Anne to visit and planned to lead her on a tour of a section of the U.N.-controlled buffer zone that separates the island nation’s breakaway Turkish Cypriot north from the internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south.

