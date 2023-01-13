Djokovic receives warm welcome in Melbourne return

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has received a warm and enthusiastic welcome in his return to Melbourne during an exhibition match against Nick Kyrgios. Djokovic was deported ahead of last year’s Australian Open because of a visa issue relating to his refusal to say whether he had been vaccinated for COVID-19. But the nine-time Australian Open champion was allowed to return for this year’s tournament beginning Monday because vaccination requirements have been dropped by the Australian government. An emotional Djokovic walked into a sold-out Rod Laver Arena to loud cheers from the crowd of 15,000.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.