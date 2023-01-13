Greek trial of volunteer migrant rescuers resumes

MYTILENE, Greece (AP) — The trial of 24 aid workers and volunteers who participated in migrant rescue operations has resumed on an eastern Greek island. The Greek and foreign defendants argue they were doing nothing more than assisting people whose lives were at risk. Their lawyers have objected to the procedures followed by the prosecution, and the court on the island of Lesbos could order prosecutors to refile the case. International human rights groups have criticized Greece for targeting the group. Those on trial include prominent Syrian human rights worker Sarah Mardini, a refugee and competitive swimmer whose sister Yusra Mardini was part of the refugee Olympic swimming team. The sisters’ story was made into a Netflix movie.

